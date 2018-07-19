Top Stories
Thu, 19 July 2018 at 5:48 pm

Lydia Hearst Defends Husband Chris Hardwick at Comic-Con

Lydia Hearst Defends Husband Chris Hardwick at Comic-Con

Lydia Hearst poses for photos while stopping by the IMDboat during day one of 2018 Comic-Con on Thursday (July 19) in San Diego, Calif.

The 33-year-old actress also gave an interview to Variety, during which she defended her husband Chris Hardwick amid allegations of sexual and emotional abuse.

Chris is a longtime fixture at Comic-Con and was scheduled to moderate some panels, though he dropped out amid the allegations.

“I’ve known him to be nothing less than absolutely loving, compassionate, supportive, not just to myself, but to everyone he knows and works with,” Lydia told Variety. “He’s a genuinely good man with a good heart.”

“I think fans can expect to see him back on the air soon and maybe hopefully back at Comic-Con next year,” she added.
Photos: Getty
