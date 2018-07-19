Niecy Nash Says She Studied at Nail School for Her Role on 'Claws'

Niecy Nash hit Seth Meyers‘ couch on Late Night on Wednesday (July 18) and talked all about keeping her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame clean, filming her hit show Claws and why she’s looking forward to having an empty nest.

The 48-year-old actress revealed that she and her co-stars all had to actually learn how to do nails for their roles in Claws, which was recently renewed for a third season.

“Yeah, we all had to go to nail school, that’s what they call it,” Niecy told Seth. “We all had to learn how to do nails. My character specifically had to also learn how to thread eyebrows.”

“I lovingly say if all of the nail salons ended in the world, the women from Claws, we got you,” Niecy insisted. “I had to go to go nail school for two whole weeks.”



Niecy Nash Studied at Nail School for Her Role on Claws