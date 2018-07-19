Top Stories
Liam Hemsworth Seemingly Responds to Miley Cyrus Breakup Rumors

Liam Hemsworth Seemingly Responds to Miley Cyrus Breakup Rumors

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Thu, 19 July 2018 at 12:58 pm

Olivia Holt & Sky Katz Hit the Red Carpet at ESPY Awards 2018!

Olivia Holt & Sky Katz Hit the Red Carpet at ESPY Awards 2018!

Olivia Holt and Sky Katz are looking super chic on the red carpet at the 2018 ESPY Awards hosted at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday evening (July 18) in Los Angeles.

The 20-year-old Cloak & Dagger star and the 13-year-old Raven’s Home actress and rapper were both in attendance at the event honoring athletes.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Olivia Holt

Gus Kenworthy also hit the red carpet one day before (July 17) for the Heroes at the ESPYs Pre-Party at at City Market Social House in Los Angeles.

Olivia‘s had a busy week: she just premiered the music videos for two of her amazing recent collaborations: “Wrong Move” with R3HAB and THRDL!FE and “16 Steps” with DJ Martin Jensen. Watch them now!

FYI: Sky is wearing a Luciana Balderama dress, Coup jewelry and Nike shoes. Olivia is wearing Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and Tacori earrings.
Just Jared on Facebook
olivia holt sky katz espy awards 2018 00
olivia holt sky katz espy awards 2018 04 3
olivia holt sky katz espy awards 2018 04 4
olivia holt sky katz espy awards 2018 04
olivia holt sky katz espy awards 2018 06
olivia holt sky katz espy awards 2018 08 3
olivia holt sky katz espy awards 2018 08
olivia holt sky katz espy awards 2018 09
olivia holt sky katz espy awards 2018 11 2
olivia holt sky katz espy awards 2018 11 3
olivia holt sky katz espy awards 2018 12
olivia holt sky katz espy awards 2018 6 2

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2018 ESPY Awards, ESPY Awards, Gus Kenworthy, Olivia Holt, Sky Katz

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Priscilla Presley carries dead dog at protest for dog meat trade - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson reveals why he decided to join X-Factor - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Beyonce pregnant? - TooFab
  • School of Rock on Broadway is coming to an end - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Batwoman series might be coming to TV! - Just Jared Jr