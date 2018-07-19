Olivia Holt & Sky Katz Hit the Red Carpet at ESPY Awards 2018!

Olivia Holt and Sky Katz are looking super chic on the red carpet at the 2018 ESPY Awards hosted at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday evening (July 18) in Los Angeles.

The 20-year-old Cloak & Dagger star and the 13-year-old Raven’s Home actress and rapper were both in attendance at the event honoring athletes.

Gus Kenworthy also hit the red carpet one day before (July 17) for the Heroes at the ESPYs Pre-Party at at City Market Social House in Los Angeles.

Olivia‘s had a busy week: she just premiered the music videos for two of her amazing recent collaborations: “Wrong Move” with R3HAB and THRDL!FE and “16 Steps” with DJ Martin Jensen. Watch them now!

FYI: Sky is wearing a Luciana Balderama dress, Coup jewelry and Nike shoes. Olivia is wearing Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and Tacori earrings.