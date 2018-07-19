Olivia Munn & 'Predator' Cast Tease Movie at Comic-Con 2018!

Olivia Munn and Sterling K. Brown sit on a panel for their upcoming movie The Predator during day one of 2018 Comic-Con on Thursday (July 19) in San Diego, Calif.

The actors were joined on the panel by co-stars Trevante Rhodes, Keegan-Michael Key, Augusto Aguilera, Thomas Jane, and Jake Busey, and director Shane Black.

An extended scene was shown for the audience at Hall H, but fans who didn’t make it to the convention will have to hope the clip gets released online eventually. The movie will be hitting theaters on September 14.

Olivia, Keegan-Michael, and Thomas stopped by the #IMDboat that day where Olivia was presented with the 2018 IMDb STARmeter Fan Favorite Award.

FYI: Olivia is wearing a Bree Layne outfit, Casadei shoes, necklaces by Maya Brenner and Jacquie Aiche, and rings by Zoe Chicco, Bea Bongiasca, and Stephen Webster.