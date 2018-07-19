Paris Jackson Will Play a Singer in 'The Space Between'!

Paris Jackson has an exciting new movie role!

The 20-year-old actress will star in The Space Between, an indie comedic drama co-starring Kelsey Grammer and Jackson White, according to Deadline on Thursday (July 19).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Paris Jackson

The Rachel Winter-directed film is set during the mid-1990s L.A. music scene and centers around wannabe record exec Charlie Porter (White) who, struggling to get out of the mailroom, is tasked with forcing forgotten rock star Micky Adams (Grammer) out of his contract at his longtime label. It’s being described as “a love letter to music and revolving around the record industry.”

Paris will play Cory, Charlie’s love interest and “a sultry singer desperate for her big break.”

Production on the film is already underway in Los Angeles.