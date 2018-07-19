Top Stories
Jason Mraz Talks About His Sexuality & Experiences with Men

Chris Hemsworth & Matt Damon Vacation with Their Families in Spain!

Liam Hemsworth Seemingly Responds to Miley Cyrus Breakup Rumors

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Thu, 19 July 2018 at 6:40 pm

Paul Wesley Opens Up About Upcoming Series 'Tell Me a Story'!

Paul Wesley Opens Up About Upcoming Series 'Tell Me a Story'!

Paul Wesley is opening up about his forthcoming CBS All Access series Tell Me A Story!

The 35-year-old actor spoke about the new show during a panel at 2018 Comic-Con on Thursday (July 19) in San Diego, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Paul Wesley

The show is a dark and twisted reimagining of the most beloved fairy tales, including the Three Little Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood and Hansel and Gretel. He reunited with former Vampire Dairies boss Kevin Williamson for the show.

“I’m a man in my mid 30s. I was playing a 17-year-old and now I get to play a man in my 30s,” Paul explained with a laugh while talking the crowd.

“Sometimes words slip out that don’t have to be censored. This is very different from what you’ve seen from me on The Vampire Diaries. I’m a big fan of Kevin‘s. And I’m really interested in being on a streaming service. There are no inhibitions. It’s a great change.”
Photos: Getty Images
