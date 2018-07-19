Top Stories
See ESPYs 2018 Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage Here!

Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

G-Eazy Responds to Demi Lovato Romance Rumors

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Thu, 19 July 2018 at 8:55 am

Pauley Perrette's 'NCIS' Replacement Revealed, Actress Diona Reasonover to Star in Season 16!

Actress Diona Reasonover has been announced as a series regular to NCIS for season 16, as a replacement for Pauley Perrette‘s character Abby.

The 26-year-old actress will play forensic scientist Kasie Hines, who debuted in a few episodes in season 15 and has now been upped to series regular.

Pauley announced she was leaving the show back in October. Months later, Pauley alleged she faced “multiple physical assaults” while working on the show, and CBS responded to those claims in a statement.

NCIS will return to CBS on September 25 at 8pm ET.
Credit: Monty Brinton/CBS, Kevin Lynch/CBS
