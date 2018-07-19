Rachel Bloom Teases Final Season of 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' at Comic-Con!

Rachel Bloom hams it up on the red carpet while attending 2018 Comic-Con on Thursday (July 19) in San Diego, Calif.

The 31-year-old actress was joined by her fellow executive producer Aline Brosh McKenna for a Crazy Ex-Girlfriend panel to talk about the upcoming fourth and final season.

Among the things revealed in the panel are that the originally planned final scene is still intact, the song “Cell Block Tango” from Chicago will be included this season, Patton Oswalt will return and sing a song, and more live shows are on the way.

Rachel also stopped by the Pizza Hut Lounge at Comic-Con.