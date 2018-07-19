See Jodie Whittaker as 'Doctor Who' in First Footage at Comic-Con 2018 - Watch Now!

We now have our first complete look at Jodie Whittaker as Doctor Who!

The actress, who is taking on the role as the first female to ever portray the Doctor, debuted the footage at the panel for the BBC show during 2018 Comic-Con on Thursday (July 19) in San Diego, Calif.

By her side were her two co-stars, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole, among others.

Season eleven will debut in the fall on BBC America. No date has been revealed just yet, but stay tuned!

Watch the trailer below…