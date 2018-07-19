Top Stories
Thu, 19 July 2018 at 9:49 pm

'Sons of Anarchy' Spinoff 'Mayans MC' Reveals Extended Trailer - Watch Now!

'Sons of Anarchy' Spinoff 'Mayans MC' Reveals Extended Trailer - Watch Now!

Fans are finally getting an extended look at Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans MC.

FX just released first full trailer for the upcoming series, which is set to premiere this fall.

The show, which takes place in the same motorcycle club world as Sons of Anarchy, takes place near California’s southern border.

It follows EZ Reyes (J.D. Pardo), a potential new member of Mayans MC, as he wrestles with his tragic family history and his conflicts with his father.

Mayans M.C. premieres on September 4th at 10 PM.

Check out the trailer below…
