Thu, 19 July 2018 at 4:00 pm
'The Bachelorette' Star Chad Johnson Is Suing a Movie Producer for Alleged Assault!
- Chad Johnson, known for his appearances on The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise, is suing a movie producer for alleged assault, fraud and emotional distress. – TMZ
- This is exciting news for Paris Jackson! – Just Jared Jr
- Lauryn Hill was late again? – Lainey Gossip
- Robert Pattinson was reportedly seen leaving the apartment of this actress… – DListed
- Whoopi Goldberg unleashed on this The View guest! – TooFab
- Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper are bickering! – Towleroad
- Is Camp Rock 3 a go? – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images Posted to: Chad Johnson, Newsies, The Bachelorette
Sponsored Links by ZergNet