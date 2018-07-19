Troye Sivan Debuts 'Dance To This' Music Video Featuring Ariana Grande - Watch Now!

Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande are dancing it out in the new video for “Dance To This,” which you can watch right here!

The Bardia Zeinali-directed music video debuted on Thursday (July 19) ahead of the release of Troye‘s upcoming studio album, Bloom.

“Dance To This” is the fourth release from Troye‘s upcoming album Bloom, out on August 31, following “My My My,” “The Good Side” and title track “Bloom.”

Watch the video for “Dance to This” below!