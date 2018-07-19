Top Stories
Thu, 19 July 2018 at 4:13 pm

Vanessa Hudgens & Boyfriend Austin Butler Grab Breakfast in Burbank!

Vanessa Hudgens & Boyfriend Austin Butler Grab Breakfast in Burbank!

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler are on a breakfast date!

The 29-year-old High School Musical star and the 26-year-old Zoey 101 star were seen heading to Coffee Commissary on Thursday morning (July 19) in Burbank, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa stars in the upcoming movie Second Act alongside Milo Ventimiglia and Jennifer Lopez, and the trailer just premiered on the same day! Watch it now if you haven’t already.

The movie follows Maya, a 40-year-old woman struggling with frustrations from unfulfilled dreams. Until, that is, she gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts, and that it is never too late for a Second Act. is out on November 21!
vanessa hudgens austin butler july 2018 01
vanessa hudgens austin butler july 2018 02 2
vanessa hudgens austin butler july 2018 02
vanessa hudgens austin butler july 2018 03 2
vanessa hudgens austin butler july 2018 03
vanessa hudgens austin butler july 2018 04
vanessa hudgens austin butler july 2018 05
vanessa hudgens austin butler july 2018 06
vanessa hudgens austin butler july 2018 07
vanessa hudgens austin butler july 2018 10
vanessa hudgens austin butler july 2018 11
vanessa hudgens austin butler july 2018 13
vanessa hudgens austin butler july 2018 14
vanessa hudgens austin butler july 2018 18
vanessa hudgens austin butler july 2018 19
vanessa hudgens austin butler july 2018 20 2
vanessa hudgens austin butler july 2018 20
vanessa hudgens austin butler july 2018 23 2
vanessa hudgens austin butler july 2018 23
vanessa hudgens austin butler july 2018 26
vanessa hudgens austin butler july 2018 99 1
Photos: WENN.com
Posted to: Austin Butler, Vanessa Hudgens

