Vanessa Hudgens & Boyfriend Austin Butler Grab Breakfast in Burbank!

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler are on a breakfast date!

The 29-year-old High School Musical star and the 26-year-old Zoey 101 star were seen heading to Coffee Commissary on Thursday morning (July 19) in Burbank, Calif.

Vanessa stars in the upcoming movie Second Act alongside Milo Ventimiglia and Jennifer Lopez, and the trailer just premiered on the same day! Watch it now if you haven’t already.

The movie follows Maya, a 40-year-old woman struggling with frustrations from unfulfilled dreams. Until, that is, she gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts, and that it is never too late for a Second Act. is out on November 21!