Wendy Williams Opens Up About Battling Cocaine Addiction

Wendy Williams is opening up about her past addiction to cocaine.

“I was a functioning addict….I report to work on time, and I’d walk in and all my co-workers, including my bosses, would know but since I would have my headphones on and walk in the studio and [they] wouldn’t fire me because I was making ratings,” Wendy said during a sit down interview with ET.

“[A] functioning addict has several alarm clocks, you’re organized. It’s a miracle I was able to stop,” Wendy revealed.

Wendy has partnered with The Hunter Foundation to launch the “Be Here” National Campaign. Through her work with the campaign, Wendy wants to help combat drug addiction.