Zazie Beetz In Talks to Join Joker Movie with Joaquin Phoenix

Zazie Beetz may be joining the cast of the upcoming Joker origin movie starring Joaquin Phoenix!

The 27-year-old actress is best known for her work in the FX series Atlanta and the movie Deadpool 2.

Zazie‘s character is described as “a single mother who catches the interest of the man who will become the ‘clown prince of crime,’” according to THR.

The movie is set to be a darker take on the character and the film will begin shooting this September in New York. A release date has been scheduled for October 4, 2019.