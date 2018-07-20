Top Stories
Jason Mraz Talks About His Sexuality & Experiences with Men

Chris Hemsworth & Matt Damon Vacation with Their Families in Spain!

Liam Hemsworth Seemingly Responds to Miley Cyrus Breakup Rumors

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Fri, 20 July 2018 at 3:15 am

'American Horror Story' Season 8 Title Revealed: 'Apocalypse'

'American Horror Story' Season 8 Title Revealed: 'Apocalypse'

The title for the upcoming eighth season of American Horror Story has been officially revealed!

AHS: Apocalypse was announced at midnight PST on Friday morning (July 20) during an event held at 2018 Comic-Con in San Diego, Calif.

A graphic of a baby being touched by a creepy-looking hand was shown with the title announcement.

The upcoming season, which is said to be a crossover of season one’s Murder House and season three’s Coven, will premiere on FX on September 12. Confirmed cast members include Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Joan Collins, Adina Porter, and more.

Click inside to watch the announcement video…

Watch the announcement in the below Facebook Live!
Photos: FX
