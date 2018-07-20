Angela Bassett Talks Marriage with Courtney B. Vance

Angela Bassett looks radiant on the cover of PorterEdit‘s latest issue.

Here is what the 59-year-old Mission: Impossible – Fallout actress had to share with the mag:

On people’s obsession with her appearance: “I guess it’s a high-class problem to have. But you don’t really know what to say when someone says: ‘Oh, my God, you look so good [for 59].’ What do they expect? For you to be completely broken down?”

On her 21-year marriage to actor Courtney B. Vance: “He always said divorce is not an option. I’ve always told him: ‘Do what you want to do, because I don’t want you to get to the end and blame anything on me.’”

On her and Vance’s different approaches to parenting: “[Courtney’s] got [the children] on a short leash. I try to give them a little bit more leeway. I want them to go out, explore, see how mature they can be about it, how safe, and then come back.”

On how she tries to avoid choosing roles based on pay: “I’ve had to protect myself from being led by the finance of it. I can’t start with, ‘Well, how much are they paying?’ I can’t be led by that.”

For more from Angela, visit Net-A-Porter.com.