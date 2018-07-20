Fri, 20 July 2018 at 4:45 pm
Anthony Bourdain's Girlfriend Asia Argento Shares Photo Taken Shortly Before His Death
- Asia Argento shared a photo taken just days before Anthony Bourdain‘s death – TMZ
- Tom Felton has one request about his new role! – Just Jared Jr
- Lin-Manuel Miranda has some exciting news – Lainey Gossip
- Roseanne is still trying to defend herself – DListed
- Find out the American Horror Story season eight title – TooFab
- Golden Girls action figures are on the way – Towleroad
- GOT7 is spilling major details about their tour! – J-14
