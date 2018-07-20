Ariana Grande's 'Sweetener' Track List Released!

Ariana Grande has released the official track list for her upcoming album Sweetener.

The track listing was revealed on Ariana‘s Sweetener album Instagram page, which also shows the album artwork.

The album features collaborations with Nicki Minaj, Pharrell Williams and Missy Elliott. You can listen to the Nicki collaboration, “The Light is Coming,” if you missed it!

The full album will be released on August 17. Be sure to check it out when it’s available!

The full track list for Ariana Grande's Sweetener

Ariana Grande’s “Sweetener” Track List

1. Raindrops

2. Blazed featuring Pharrell Williams

3. The Light Is Coming featuring Nicki Minaj

4. R.E.M

5. God Is A Woman

6. Sweetener

7. Successful

8. Everytime

9. Breathin

10. No Tears Left To Cry

11. Borderline featuring Missy Elliott

12. Better Off

13. Goodnight N Go

14. Pete

15. Get Well Soon