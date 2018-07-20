Top Stories
Jason Mraz Talks About His Sexuality &amp; Experiences with Men

Younes Bendjima References His Past Shady Comment in a New Message on Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram

Liam Hemsworth Seemingly Responds to Miley Cyrus Breakup Rumors

Find Out Who Wants to Be Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin's Wedding Singer!

Fri, 20 July 2018 at 9:01 am

Ariana Grande's 'Sweetener' Track List Released!

Ariana Grande's 'Sweetener' Track List Released!

Ariana Grande has released the official track list for her upcoming album Sweetener.

The track listing was revealed on Ariana‘s Sweetener album Instagram page, which also shows the album artwork.

The album features collaborations with Nicki Minaj, Pharrell Williams and Missy Elliott. You can listen to the Nicki collaboration, “The Light is Coming,” if you missed it!

The full album will be released on August 17. Be sure to check it out when it’s available!

Click inside to see the full track list for Ariana Grande’s Sweetener

Ariana Grande’s “Sweetener” Track List

1. Raindrops
2. Blazed featuring Pharrell Williams
3. The Light Is Coming featuring Nicki Minaj
4. R.E.M
5. God Is A Woman
6. Sweetener
7. Successful
8. Everytime
9. Breathin
10. No Tears Left To Cry
11. Borderline featuring Missy Elliott
12. Better Off
13. Goodnight N Go
14. Pete
15. Get Well Soon
Photos: Getty
