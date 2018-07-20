Ariana Grande's 'Sweetener' Track List Released!
Ariana Grande has released the official track list for her upcoming album Sweetener.
The track listing was revealed on Ariana‘s Sweetener album Instagram page, which also shows the album artwork.
The album features collaborations with Nicki Minaj, Pharrell Williams and Missy Elliott. You can listen to the Nicki collaboration, “The Light is Coming,” if you missed it!
The full album will be released on August 17. Be sure to check it out when it’s available!
Ariana Grande’s “Sweetener” Track List
1. Raindrops
2. Blazed featuring Pharrell Williams
3. The Light Is Coming featuring Nicki Minaj
4. R.E.M
5. God Is A Woman
6. Sweetener
7. Successful
8. Everytime
9. Breathin
10. No Tears Left To Cry
11. Borderline featuring Missy Elliott
12. Better Off
13. Goodnight N Go
14. Pete
15. Get Well Soon