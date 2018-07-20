Barbra Streisand's Dog Bit Pierce Brosnan After Hearing Him Sing in 'Mamma Mia!'

Pierce Brosnan made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (July 19) and told a hilarious story about the time Barbra Streisand‘s late beloved dog bit him after hearing him sing in Mamma Mia!

The 65-yeare-old actor explained the he is longtime friends with Barbra and they both live close to each other.

“We thought we’d show it to Barbra. She wanted to see it, so we went over to her house and put the movie on. She said, ‘Come sit beside me, darling,’” Pierce recalled. “I’m watching the movie thinking, ‘What am I doing showing this to Barbra Streisand?’”

“The movie finished and she said, ‘That was absolutely wonderful, darling.’ I said, ‘Thank you so much’ and at that point her dog, Sammie, bit my arm,” Pierce continued. “She said, ‘Oh Sammy, are you alright? I said, ‘But, Barbra—she just bit me.’”



