Top Stories
Colton Haynes &amp; Jeff Leatham Reunite Two Months After Filing for Divorce (Photos &amp; Details)

Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Reunite Two Months After Filing for Divorce (Photos & Details)

Younes Bendjima References His Past Shady Comment in a New Message on Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram

Younes Bendjima References His Past Shady Comment in a New Message on Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram

Jason Mraz Talks About His Sexuality &amp; Experiences with Men

Jason Mraz Talks About His Sexuality & Experiences with Men

Find Out Who Wants to Be Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin's Wedding Singer!

Find Out Who Wants to Be Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Wedding Singer!

Fri, 20 July 2018 at 1:07 pm

Barbra Streisand's Dog Bit Pierce Brosnan After Hearing Him Sing in 'Mamma Mia!'

Barbra Streisand's Dog Bit Pierce Brosnan After Hearing Him Sing in 'Mamma Mia!'

Pierce Brosnan made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (July 19) and told a hilarious story about the time Barbra Streisand‘s late beloved dog bit him after hearing him sing in Mamma Mia!

The 65-yeare-old actor explained the he is longtime friends with Barbra and they both live close to each other.

“We thought we’d show it to Barbra. She wanted to see it, so we went over to her house and put the movie on. She said, ‘Come sit beside me, darling,’” Pierce recalled. “I’m watching the movie thinking, ‘What am I doing showing this to Barbra Streisand?’”

“The movie finished and she said, ‘That was absolutely wonderful, darling.’ I said, ‘Thank you so much’ and at that point her dog, Sammie, bit my arm,” Pierce continued. “She said, ‘Oh Sammy, are you alright? I said, ‘But, Barbra—she just bit me.’”


Barbra Streisand’s Dog Bit Pierce Brosnan After Hearing Him Sing

Click inside to watch the rest of Pierce Brosnan’s appearance on The Tonight Show…


Pierce Brosnan Sold a Painting for a Million Dollars
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Jimmy Fallon, Pierce Brosnan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Priscilla Presley carries dead dog at protest for dog meat trade - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson reveals why he decided to join X-Factor - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Beyonce pregnant? - TooFab
  • School of Rock on Broadway is coming to an end - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Batwoman series might be coming to TV! - Just Jared Jr