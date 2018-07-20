Top Stories
Fri, 20 July 2018 at 9:34 pm

Bill Skarsgard Joins 'Castle Rock' Cast at Comic-Con!

Bill Skarsgard Joins 'Castle Rock' Cast at Comic-Con!

Bill Skarsgard and the cast of Castle Rock are bringing their Hulu series to 2018 Comic-Con!

The 27-year-old actor stepped out for the show’s panel at the convention on Friday (July 20) in San Diego, Calif.

He was joined by his co-stars Sissy Spacek, Melanie Lynskey and Jane Levy.

During the panel, Bill discussed how his prep for the show, set in author Stephen King‘s fictional town Castle Rock, was similar to his preparation for Stephen‘s It.

“With It, the book became my bible in trying to figure out the character and everything. That book is so strange and weird as well, so you do an investigation work. ‘What do you mean, Stephen King?’…I did the same thing with this,” Bill explained.

Photos: Getty
