Bill Skarsgard & Suki Waterhouse Bring 'Assassination Nation' To Comic-Con 2018 - Watch New Trailer!

Bill Skarsgard, Hari Nef, Suki Waterhouse, and Sam Levinson strike a pose together during their Assassination Nation panel held during 2018 Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center on Thursday (July 19) in San Diego, Calif.

That same day, Suki and Hari stopped by the #IMDboat at The IMDb Yacht to continue to promote the film, directed by Sam Levinson.

In Assassination Nation, a group of high-school girls watch their whole town “lose its motherfucking mind” after an anonymous hacker starts distributing private information about its residents.

The film is set to hit theaters on September 21 – Watch the trailer below!



‘Assassination Nation’ Trailer II