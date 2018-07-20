Bryan Cranston Supports 'Better Call Saul' Cast During Comic-Con Premiere!

Bryan Cranston stopped by the Better Call Saul premiere during 2018 Comic-Con!

The 62-year-old Breaking Bad actor stepped out at the event on Thursday night (July 19) in San Diego, Calif.

He was joined at the premiere by the Better Call Saul cast including Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Michael Mando and Patrick Fabian.

Also in attendance was Breaking Bad‘s RJ Mitte and his sister Lacianne Carriere.

Although there is said to be more Breaking Bad overlap in the new season of Better Call Saul, Bryan and Aaron Paul will not be featured.

“You will not see Walt or Jesse on Season 4 of Better Call Saul,” creator Vince Gilligan said during a Comic-Con panel earlier that day.