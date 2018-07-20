Camila Cabello Performs Her Hits on 'Good Morning America' (Video)

Camila Cabello brings the heat to Central Park!

The 21-year-old “Havana” singer took the stage on ABC’s Good Morning America as part of its Summer Concert Series on Friday (July 20) at Rumsey Playfield in New York City.

She stunned in white shirt, red pants, and heeled white boots, along with red gloves and a red statement necklace.

Camila performed “Never Be the Same,” “Consequences,” and “Havana.”

“Thank you SO much for coming out today, thank you so much for camping out last night, waking up early, and bringing posters – you calm my nerves and make me smile,” Camila tweeted. “Thank you 💘✨ #CamilaonGMA.”

Juuuuust gorgeous! @camila_cabello is killing it at our @KingsHawaiian party in Central Park right now!#CAMILAonGMA pic.twitter.com/nli0WcyztU — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 20, 2018