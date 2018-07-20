Top Stories
Colton Haynes &amp; Jeff Leatham Reunite Two Months After Filing for Divorce (Photos &amp; Details)

Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Reunite Two Months After Filing for Divorce (Photos & Details)

Younes Bendjima References His Past Shady Comment in a New Message on Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram

Younes Bendjima References His Past Shady Comment in a New Message on Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram

Jason Mraz Talks About His Sexuality &amp; Experiences with Men

Jason Mraz Talks About His Sexuality & Experiences with Men

Find Out Who Wants to Be Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin's Wedding Singer!

Find Out Who Wants to Be Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Wedding Singer!

Fri, 20 July 2018 at 12:33 pm

Camila Cabello Performs Her Hits on 'Good Morning America' (Video)

Camila Cabello Performs Her Hits on 'Good Morning America' (Video)

Camila Cabello brings the heat to Central Park!

The 21-year-old “Havana” singer took the stage on ABC’s Good Morning America as part of its Summer Concert Series on Friday (July 20) at Rumsey Playfield in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Camila Cabello

She stunned in white shirt, red pants, and heeled white boots, along with red gloves and a red statement necklace.

Camila performed “Never Be the Same,” “Consequences,” and “Havana.”

“Thank you SO much for coming out today, thank you so much for camping out last night, waking up early, and bringing posters – you calm my nerves and make me smile,” Camila tweeted. “Thank you 💘✨ #CamilaonGMA.”

Watch below!

Click inside to watch the rest of the videos…
Just Jared on Facebook
camila cabello performs her hits on good morning america 01
camila cabello performs her hits on good morning america 02
camila cabello performs her hits on good morning america 03
camila cabello performs her hits on good morning america 04
camila cabello performs her hits on good morning america 05
camila cabello performs her hits on good morning america 06
camila cabello performs her hits on good morning america 07
camila cabello performs her hits on good morning america 08
camila cabello performs her hits on good morning america 09
camila cabello performs her hits on good morning america 10
camila cabello performs her hits on good morning america 11
camila cabello performs her hits on good morning america 12
camila cabello performs her hits on good morning america 13
camila cabello performs her hits on good morning america 14
camila cabello performs her hits on good morning america 15
camila cabello performs her hits on good morning america 16
camila cabello performs her hits on good morning america 17
camila cabello performs her hits on good morning america 18
camila cabello performs her hits on good morning america 19
camila cabello performs her hits on good morning america 20
camila cabello performs her hits on good morning america 21
camila cabello performs her hits on good morning america 22
camila cabello performs her hits on good morning america 23
camila cabello performs her hits on good morning america 24
camila cabello performs her hits on good morning america 25
camila cabello performs her hits on good morning america 26
camila cabello performs her hits on good morning america 27
camila cabello performs her hits on good morning america 28
camila cabello performs her hits on good morning america 29
camila cabello performs her hits on good morning america 30
camila cabello performs her hits on good morning america 31

Photos: ABC/Paula Lobo
Posted to: Camila Cabello

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Priscilla Presley carries dead dog at protest for dog meat trade - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson reveals why he decided to join X-Factor - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Beyonce pregnant? - TooFab
  • School of Rock on Broadway is coming to an end - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Batwoman series might be coming to TV! - Just Jared Jr