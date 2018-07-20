Top Stories
Jason Mraz Talks About His Sexuality & Experiences with Men

Chris Hemsworth & Matt Damon Vacation with Their Families in Spain!

Liam Hemsworth Seemingly Responds to Miley Cyrus Breakup Rumors

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Fri, 20 July 2018 at 4:00 am

Celine Dion Goes to Number One on Dance Club Songs Chart!

Celine Dion is probably not the singer who comes to mind when you think about songs played in a dance club, but she’s topping that Billboard chart!

The singer just went to number one on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart with her song “Ashes,” which was featured in the movie Deadpool 2. The remix from Steve Aoki and Riddler helped the song reach the chart’s peak.

This is Celine‘s third time going to number one on this chart. She previously did it in 1994 with “Misled” and in 2008 with “Taking Chances.”

You can listen to the remix below!
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Celine Dion, Music

