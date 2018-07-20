Top Stories
Colton Haynes &amp; Jeff Leatham Reunite Two Months After Filing for Divorce (Photos &amp; Details)

Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Reunite Two Months After Filing for Divorce (Photos & Details)

Younes Bendjima References His Past Shady Comment in a New Message on Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram

Younes Bendjima References His Past Shady Comment in a New Message on Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram

Jason Mraz Talks About His Sexuality &amp; Experiences with Men

Jason Mraz Talks About His Sexuality & Experiences with Men

Find Out Who Wants to Be Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin's Wedding Singer!

Find Out Who Wants to Be Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Wedding Singer!

Fri, 20 July 2018 at 1:31 pm

Christian Bale Shows Off Huge Weight Loss After Gaining Pounds to Play Dick Cheney

Christian Bale Shows Off Huge Weight Loss After Gaining Pounds to Play Dick Cheney

Christian Bale looks like he dropped a lot of weight after purposely gaining pounds to play former Vice President Dick Cheney for a movie role.

The 44-year-old actor was seen touring the sights in Torcello, Italy on Friday (July 20). Christian was with his wife, Sibi Blazic, and their two kids (not pictured) for the Italian getaway trip.

Backseat, the movie where Christian portrays the former VP, is set to be released in theaters on December 21. Be sure to check it out.

See all the new photos of Christian Bale’s slimmer figure…
Just Jared on Facebook
christian bale weight loss photos 01
christian bale weight loss photos 02
christian bale weight loss photos 03
christian bale weight loss photos 04
christian bale weight loss photos 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Christian Bale

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Priscilla Presley carries dead dog at protest for dog meat trade - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson reveals why he decided to join X-Factor - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Beyonce pregnant? - TooFab
  • School of Rock on Broadway is coming to an end - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Batwoman series might be coming to TV! - Just Jared Jr