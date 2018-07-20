Top Stories
Fri, 20 July 2018 at 6:18 pm

Dakota Johnson Dons Floral Dress While Taking Her Pup for a Stroll

Dakota Johnson Dons Floral Dress While Taking Her Pup for a Stroll

Dakota Johnson keeps it cool while stepping out in a flowy summer dress.

The 28-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey star was spotted leaving The Greenwich Hotel with her dog Zeppelin in tow on Friday (July 20) in New York City.

Dakota paired her colorful printed dress with sneakers, a dark red woven leather handbag, and a pair of black sunglasses.

Don’t miss Dakota in her upcoming horror flick Suspiria, set to hit theaters on November 2. Watch the trailer here.

FYI: Dakota is wearing Gucci sneakers.

