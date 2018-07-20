Top Stories
Jason Mraz Talks About His Sexuality & Experiences with Men

Chris Hemsworth & Matt Damon Vacation with Their Families in Spain!

Liam Hemsworth Seemingly Responds to Miley Cyrus Breakup Rumors

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Fri, 20 July 2018 at 2:05 am

David Spade & 'Father of the Year' Cast Host Screening in Hollywood

David Spade & 'Father of the Year' Cast Host Screening in Hollywood

David Spade is premiering his new Netflix comedy Father of the Year!

The 53-year-old actor stepped out at the screening on Thursday night (July 19) at ArcLight theater in Hollywood, Calif.

He was joined by his co-stars Joey Bragg, Nat Faxon and Matt Shively.

The film follows two recent college graduates who get into a drunken debate over whose father would win in a fight. After the two dads take the debate seriously, the college graduates are forced to come to terms with who their fathers really are.

Make sure to check out the trailer for the film!

Father of the Year premieres on the streaming service on July 20.
