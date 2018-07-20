Top Stories
Denzel Washington On Paying for Chadwick Boseman To Study at Oxford: 'Where's My Money?'

Denzel Washington On Paying for Chadwick Boseman To Study at Oxford: 'Where's My Money?'

Denzel Washington hit Stephen Colbert‘s couch on The Late Show on Thursday (July 19) and talked about paying for Chadwick Boseman to take drama lessons at Oxford University.

The 40-year-old Black Panther star has since thanked Denzel for being a benefactor, but the Oscar-winning actor jokingly told host Stephen that he’s waiting for Chadwick to return the money to him.

During his appearance, Denzel said that they met up at a Black Panther screening and said, “Wakanda Forever, but where’s my money?,’” to Chadwick.

Denzel also talks about the extensive list of house guests who have visited he and his wife at their California home – Watch the interview below!


Denzel Washington's Dinner Table Has Seen Some Legends
