Dev Patel Films 'Personal History of David Copperfield' in Period Costume!
Here’s your first look at Dev Patel on the set of The Personal History of David Copperfield, where he’s playing the title character of David Copperfield.
The 28-year-old actor was seen filming a scene alongside his co-star Aneurin Barnard (who is playing the role of Steerforth) on Friday (July 20) in East Anglia, England.
The film is a retelling of Charles Dickens’ famous novel. The book was first published back in 1850.
The new movie does not yet have a release date, but it is expected to hit theaters next year.