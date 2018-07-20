Top Stories
Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Reunite Two Months After Filing for Divorce (Photos & Details)

Director James Gunn Fired From 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' - Here's What Happened

Christian Bale Shows Off Huge Weight Loss After Gaining Pounds to Play Dick Cheney

Find Out Who Wants to Be Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Wedding Singer!

Fri, 20 July 2018 at 3:29 pm

Director James Gunn Fired From 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' After Offensive Tweets Surface

James Gunn has reportedly been removed as director from Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

According to THR, the 51-year-old director’s old tweets focused on “controversial topics such as pedophelia and rape.”

“The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values, and we have severed our business relationship with him,” Alan Horn, the studio’s chairman, confirmed in a statement to Just Jared.

Before completely deleting his Twitter account, Gunn tweeted, “Many people who have followed my career know when I started, I viewed myself as a provocateur, making movies and telling jokes that were outrageous and taboo. As I have discussed publicly many times, as I’ve developed as a person, so has my work and my humor.”

Gunn wrote and directed the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies, starring Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Zoe Saldana, and more.
Photos: Getty
  • Angie

    Just like that, his career is over.

    It’s a shame too because I really enjoyed the first 2 Guardians films.