Emily Ratajkowski Rocks a Sheer Skirt in New York City

Emily Ratajkowski is rocking a sheer look!

The 27-year-old model was seen hopping into a car while out and about in New York City on Thursday (July 19).

Emily showed off the sheer look on her Instagram account that same day and you can see the photo here if you missed it!

Be sure to check out Emily‘s massive two stoned engagement ring from her hubby Sebastian Bear-McClard, which she just debuted earlier this month!

Check out the new photos of Emily Ratajkowski in the gallery…