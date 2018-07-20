Exes Kate Beckinsale & Michael Sheen Wear a Giant Cat Costume (Video)

This video of Kate Beckinsale and her ex Michael Sheen dressing up as her cat in a gigantic mascot costume will totally make your day.

Kate posted the video to her Instagram account, showing her and Michael (who split in 2003), putting on the costume. Kate was the front of the cat and Michael acted as the back of the cat. The costume is a replica of Kate‘s actual cat.

“I knew having a giant costume of my own cat would bring me untold joy . I had not anticipated the bonus amusement of getting Michael into it when he didn’t know what it was . Thank you Mascot Costumes, Capetown . It’s the best thing I’ve ever owned . And , @lily_sheen , your dad is a SPORT,” Kate posted. See the hilarious video below!