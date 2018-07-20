Top Stories
Colton Haynes &amp; Jeff Leatham Reunite Two Months After Filing for Divorce (Photos &amp; Details)

Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Reunite Two Months After Filing for Divorce (Photos & Details)

Director James Gunn Fired From 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' - Here's What Happened

Director James Gunn Fired From 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' - Here's What Happened

Christian Bale Shows Off Huge Weight Loss After Gaining Pounds to Play Dick Cheney

Christian Bale Shows Off Huge Weight Loss After Gaining Pounds to Play Dick Cheney

Find Out Who Wants to Be Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin's Wedding Singer!

Find Out Who Wants to Be Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Wedding Singer!

Fri, 20 July 2018 at 11:06 pm

'Fear The Walking Dead' Cast Reveal Season Four Trailer at Comic-Con!

'Fear The Walking Dead' Cast Reveal Season Four Trailer at Comic-Con!

The cast of Fear The Walking Dead shared a brand new trailer at Comic-Con!

The entire cast took the stage for a panel discussion during the convention on Friday (July 20) in San Diego, Calif.

Co-stars Colman Domingo, Lennie James, Garret Dillahunt, Jenna Elfman, Danay Garcia, Maggie Grace and Alycia Debnam-Carey all chatted about the show’s upcoming fourth season, before revealing the trailer.

The cast also took part in an autograph signing session and checked out the Fear The Walking Dead installation outside the convention.

Check out the entire trailer below…
Just Jared on Facebook
fear the walking dead 2018 comic con 01
fear the walking dead 2018 comic con 02
fear the walking dead 2018 comic con 03
fear the walking dead 2018 comic con 04
fear the walking dead 2018 comic con 05
fear the walking dead 2018 comic con 06
fear the walking dead 2018 comic con 07
fear the walking dead 2018 comic con 08
fear the walking dead 2018 comic con 09
fear the walking dead 2018 comic con 10
fear the walking dead 2018 comic con 11
fear the walking dead 2018 comic con 12
fear the walking dead 2018 comic con 13
fear the walking dead 2018 comic con 14
fear the walking dead 2018 comic con 15
fear the walking dead 2018 comic con 16
fear the walking dead 2018 comic con 17
fear the walking dead 2018 comic con 18
fear the walking dead 2018 comic con 19
fear the walking dead 2018 comic con 20
fear the walking dead 2018 comic con 21
fear the walking dead 2018 comic con 22
fear the walking dead 2018 comic con 23

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Comic-Con, Alycia Debnam Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Jenna Elfman, Lennie James, Maggie Grace

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Priscilla Presley carries dead dog at protest for dog meat trade - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson reveals why he decided to join X-Factor - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Beyonce pregnant? - TooFab
  • School of Rock on Broadway is coming to an end - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Batwoman series might be coming to TV! - Just Jared Jr