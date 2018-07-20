'Fear The Walking Dead' Cast Reveal Season Four Trailer at Comic-Con!

The cast of Fear The Walking Dead shared a brand new trailer at Comic-Con!

The entire cast took the stage for a panel discussion during the convention on Friday (July 20) in San Diego, Calif.

Co-stars Colman Domingo, Lennie James, Garret Dillahunt, Jenna Elfman, Danay Garcia, Maggie Grace and Alycia Debnam-Carey all chatted about the show’s upcoming fourth season, before revealing the trailer.

The cast also took part in an autograph signing session and checked out the Fear The Walking Dead installation outside the convention.

Check out the entire trailer below…