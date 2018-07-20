Top Stories
Fri, 20 July 2018 at 12:04 pm

George Clooney Is Back on Set After His Scary Scooter Accident

George Clooney Is Back on Set After His Scary Scooter Accident

Ten days after his scary scooter crash, which launched him in the air and sent him to the hospital, George Clooney is back on set.

From the looks of the photos and video, obtained by TMZ, it is barely detectable that George was in an accident at all!

If you don’t know, George is currently filming Catch-22 in Italy, and he’s directing and starring in the mini-series.

If you missed it, you can check out some scary photos from the accident scene.

We’re glad to see George looking a-okay!
Photos: Getty
Getty
