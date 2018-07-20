Top Stories
Fri, 20 July 2018 at 1:46 pm

Gigi Hadid Hosts Star-Studded Party With 'V' Magazine in NYC

Gigi Hadid Hosts Star-Studded Party With 'V' Magazine in NYC

Gigi Hadid celebrates her V magazine V114 Issue covers!

The 23-year-old model hosted an intimate cocktail party with the outlet and Youtube Music in the basement of Bowery Electric on Thursday night (July 19) in New York City.

She looked gorgeous in an orange crop top, matching heels, blue jeans, and alligator earrings, styling her hair into curls.

She was joined by Winnie Harlow, Inez & Vinoodh, Stephen Gan, Charli XCX, Barbara Palvin, Luka Sabbat, Will Peltz, Dylan Sprouse, Jordan Barrett, Yolanda Hadid, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Nicola Formichetti, Hannah Ferguson, and more.

Singer Kim Petras surprised everyone with an impromptu performance, showcasing four tracks including her hit single “Heart to Break.”

FYI: Gigi is wearing a Slashed by Tia top, Re/Done jeans, Jacquemus pumps, Lako Bukia X Natia Khutsishvili earrings, and rings by Jemma Wynne, Vita Fede, and EF Collection.

15+ pictures inside of Gigi Hadid and more at the party…

Photos: Griffin Lipson
