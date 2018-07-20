Top Stories
Jason Mraz Talks About His Sexuality &amp; Experiences with Men

Jason Mraz Talks About His Sexuality & Experiences with Men

Chris Hemsworth &amp; Matt Damon Vacation with Their Families in Spain!

Chris Hemsworth & Matt Damon Vacation with Their Families in Spain!

Liam Hemsworth Seemingly Responds to Miley Cyrus Breakup Rumors

Liam Hemsworth Seemingly Responds to Miley Cyrus Breakup Rumors

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Fri, 20 July 2018 at 1:45 am

Gigi Hadid Looks So Chic in Ruffled Crop Top & Jeans

Gigi Hadid Looks So Chic in Ruffled Crop Top & Jeans

Gigi Hadid steps out looking so glamorous in a casual outfit on Thursday (July 19) in New York City.

The 23-year-old model wore a ruffled crop top that showed off her toned torso and paired it with denim jeans.

Earlier in the day, Gigi was spotted leaving her apartment at the same time as boyfriend Zayn Malik, though they were seen going int separate directions.

Gigi wore a cropped denim jacket with black leggings and leather shoes. Zayn, dressed in a yellow shirt, was spotted arriving back home solo later that evening.
Just Jared on Facebook
gigi hadid chic nyc night zayn malik 01
gigi hadid chic nyc night zayn malik 02
gigi hadid chic nyc night zayn malik 03
gigi hadid chic nyc night zayn malik 04
gigi hadid chic nyc night zayn malik 05
gigi hadid chic nyc night zayn malik 06
gigi hadid chic nyc night zayn malik 07

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Priscilla Presley carries dead dog at protest for dog meat trade - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson reveals why he decided to join X-Factor - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Beyonce pregnant? - TooFab
  • School of Rock on Broadway is coming to an end - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Batwoman series might be coming to TV! - Just Jared Jr
  • Hattie McDish

    They both need some nourishment. I don’t think he’s good for her. When your boyfriend appears to be starving, you feel guilty eating in front of him.