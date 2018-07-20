Top Stories
Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Reunite Two Months After Filing for Divorce (Photos & Details)

Director James Gunn Fired From 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' - Here's What Happened

Christian Bale Shows Off Huge Weight Loss After Gaining Pounds to Play Dick Cheney

Find Out Who Wants to Be Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Wedding Singer!

Fri, 20 July 2018 at 8:46 pm

Hailee Steinfeld & John Cena Bring 'Bumblebee' to Comic-Con!

Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena are repping their new action-adventure movie Bumblebee at 2018 Comic-Con!

The 21-year-old Pitch Perfect star – who stunned in two gorgeous looks – and the 41-year-old professional wrestler teamed up for the event held on Friday (July 20) in San Diego, Calif.

They were joined by their co-star Jorge Lendeborg Jr. and director Travis Knight.

Rotten Tomatoes, the popular movie and TV review aggregator, hosted the group at the Rotten Tomatoes space. Additionally, John, Jorge, and Travis checked out the #IMDboat with host Kevin Smith as well as SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio Broadcasts at the Hard Rock Hotel.

Also in attendance at the various spaces were Halloween‘s Jamie Lee Curtis and director David Gordon Green.

Don’t miss Bumblebee when it hits theaters on December 21, and Halloween on October 19!

FYI: Hailee is wearing Prada in the gold look and Tom Ford in the red look.

35+ pictures inside of Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena, and more at Comic-Con
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty, Rotten Tomatoes
Posted to: 2018 Comic-Con, David Gordon Green, Hailee Steinfeld, Jamie Lee Curtis, John Cena, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Kevin Smith, Travis Knight

