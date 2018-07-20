Hailee Steinfeld & John Cena Bring 'Bumblebee' to Comic-Con!

Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena are repping their new action-adventure movie Bumblebee at 2018 Comic-Con!

The 21-year-old Pitch Perfect star – who stunned in two gorgeous looks – and the 41-year-old professional wrestler teamed up for the event held on Friday (July 20) in San Diego, Calif.

They were joined by their co-star Jorge Lendeborg Jr. and director Travis Knight.

Rotten Tomatoes, the popular movie and TV review aggregator, hosted the group at the Rotten Tomatoes space. Additionally, John, Jorge, and Travis checked out the #IMDboat with host Kevin Smith as well as SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio Broadcasts at the Hard Rock Hotel.

Also in attendance at the various spaces were Halloween‘s Jamie Lee Curtis and director David Gordon Green.

Don’t miss Bumblebee when it hits theaters on December 21, and Halloween on October 19!

Walking the #SDCC floor for the FIRST TIME! Headed to Hall H for @bumblebeemovie!

This is exciting. VERY exciting. pic.twitter.com/6i0wc4NxOZ — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 20, 2018

FYI: Hailee is wearing Prada in the gold look and Tom Ford in the red look.

35+ pictures inside of Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena, and more at Comic-Con…