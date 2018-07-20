James Gunn Reacts to Firing From 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' & Issues Apology

James Gunn is speaking out after being removed as director from Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

The 51-year-old director was fired from the film after old tweets resurfaced that discussed “controversial topics such as pedophilia and rape.”

“My words of nearly a decade ago were, at the time, totally failed and unfortunate efforts to be provocative. I have regretted them for many years since — not just because they were stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive, and certainly not provocative like I had hoped, but also because they don’t reflect the person I am today or have been for some time,” James said in a statement.

He continued, “Regardless of how much time has passed, I understand and accept the business decisions taken today. Even these many years later, I take full responsibility for the way I conducted myself then. All I can do now, beyond offering my sincere and heartfelt regret, is to be the best human being I can be: accepting, understanding, committed to equality, and far more thoughtful about my public statements and my obligations to our public discourse. To everyone inside my industry and beyond, I again offer my deepest apologies. Love to all.”