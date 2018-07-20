Jonathan Rhys Meyers Breaks Silence on Airplane Incident & Police Encounter Afterwards

Jonathan Rhys Meyers has broken his silence on the incident that occurred on a flight into Los Angeles with his wife Mara (who also explained her side of the incident) and their young son.

The 40-year-old actor was reportedly detained by police after deboarding due to an outburst in the air.

“My wife and I had been traveling since 3 o’clock in the morning from Peru back to Los Angeles,” Jonathan said during an appearance on Larry King Now. “And they gave away our tickets — it was just a problem with the airline. We had our baby, who was teething at the time, and it was all kind of frustrating. So we eventually got on the flight and my wife went to sleep and I very stupidly decided to order a drink. When my wife found that I’d ordered a drink, she got very, very angry with me because I shouldn’t drink. It doesn’t suit me and I had been sober for a long time.”

“And so I felt that mistake and I got upset and I took out an e-cigarette. And the airline staff told me that I wasn’t allowed to smoke an e-cigarette so I put it away. And then I spoke to the Los Angeles police once we got there, who were incredibly kind. Incredibly understanding. I apologized for my behavior, and that’s the entire story,” Jonathan continued. “It is a good opportunity to apologize to anybody who was offended that that incident happened, but I learned my lesson. As soon as I got off the airplane I went and spoke to somebody and I got back on track immediately,” he added.