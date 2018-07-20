Top Stories
Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Reunite Two Months After Filing for Divorce (Photos & Details)

Younes Bendjima References His Past Shady Comment in a New Message on Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram

Jason Mraz Talks About His Sexuality & Experiences with Men

Find Out Who Wants to Be Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Wedding Singer!

Fri, 20 July 2018 at 9:58 am

Josh Brolin Urinates 'All Over' Himself & Shares a Photo of What Happened

Josh Brolin Urinates 'All Over' Himself & Shares a Photo of What Happened

Josh Brolin is talking all about the “gifts” of turning 50 years old in a new post to his Instagram account.

“Stoked about pissing all over myself again,” Josh, who turned 50 in February, posted.

He continued, “One of the great gifts about turning 50 is the sudden, biological changing out of your shower head. What used to be a rush of garden hose, now seems to have morphed into a multi-directional sprinkler. Just want to let everyone know what there is to look forward to — those who haven’t reached this incredibly illuminating milestone.”

Josh‘s wife Kathryn took to his comments to write, “Proud of you….” with some laughing emojis!

See the photo of the incident below…

A post shared by Josh Brolin (@joshbrolin) on

Photos: Getty
