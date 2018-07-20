Top Stories
Colton Haynes &amp; Jeff Leatham Reunite Two Months After Filing for Divorce (Photos &amp; Details)

Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Reunite Two Months After Filing for Divorce (Photos & Details)

Director James Gunn Fired From 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' - Here's What Happened

Director James Gunn Fired From 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' - Here's What Happened

Christian Bale Shows Off Huge Weight Loss After Gaining Pounds to Play Dick Cheney

Christian Bale Shows Off Huge Weight Loss After Gaining Pounds to Play Dick Cheney

Find Out Who Wants to Be Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin's Wedding Singer!

Find Out Who Wants to Be Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Wedding Singer!

Fri, 20 July 2018 at 10:11 pm

Julia Roberts Debuts First 'Homecoming' Teaser Trailer - Watch Now!

Julia Roberts Debuts First 'Homecoming' Teaser Trailer - Watch Now!

The first teaser trailer for Julia Roberts‘ upcoming series Homecoming was just revealed at Comic-Con!

The 50-year-old actress stars in the psychological thriller, directed by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail.

The half-hour series, which is based on the Gimlet Media podcast, follows Julia‘s character who used to be caseworker at the Homecoming Transitional Support Center, a facility who help soldiers transition back to civilian life.

Four years later, she’s working as a small-town waitress when a Department of Defense auditor comes to her with questions about why she left the facility and she begins to realize there’s a whole other story behind the story she’s been telling herself.

Homecoming premieres on Prime Video on November 2nd.

Check out the entire trailer below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Prime Video
Posted to: 2018 Comic-Con, Julia Roberts, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Priscilla Presley carries dead dog at protest for dog meat trade - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson reveals why he decided to join X-Factor - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Beyonce pregnant? - TooFab
  • School of Rock on Broadway is coming to an end - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Batwoman series might be coming to TV! - Just Jared Jr