Julia Roberts Debuts First 'Homecoming' Teaser Trailer - Watch Now!

The first teaser trailer for Julia Roberts‘ upcoming series Homecoming was just revealed at Comic-Con!

The 50-year-old actress stars in the psychological thriller, directed by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail.

The half-hour series, which is based on the Gimlet Media podcast, follows Julia‘s character who used to be caseworker at the Homecoming Transitional Support Center, a facility who help soldiers transition back to civilian life.

Four years later, she’s working as a small-town waitress when a Department of Defense auditor comes to her with questions about why she left the facility and she begins to realize there’s a whole other story behind the story she’s been telling herself.

Homecoming premieres on Prime Video on November 2nd.

Check out the entire trailer below…