Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Reunite Two Months After Filing for Divorce (Photos & Details)

Director James Gunn Fired From 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' - Here's What Happened

Christian Bale Shows Off Huge Weight Loss After Gaining Pounds to Play Dick Cheney

Find Out Who Wants to Be Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Wedding Singer!

Fri, 20 July 2018 at 5:36 pm

Julia Roberts Stuns in Rainbow Tulle Skirt for Photo Shoot in Malibu

Julia Roberts Stuns in Rainbow Tulle Skirt for Photo Shoot in Malibu

Julia Roberts looks radiant during a photo shoot on the beach!

The 50-year-old Wonder actress was spotted posing for some pics on Friday morning (July 20) in Malibu, Calif.

She was joined by her husband Daniel Moder, who helped keep her rainbow tulle skirt from getting too sandy.

Julia also wore a sleeveless black top, stud earrings, and a ring, carrying a bouquet of pink roses.

She was all smiles as she laughed and joked around with the crew.

Julia joined Instagram late last month. Check out a recent selfie she shared with her hairstylist Serge Normant below!

♥️👫♥️

A post shared by Julia Roberts (@juliaroberts) on

