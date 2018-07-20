Julia Roberts Stuns in Rainbow Tulle Skirt for Photo Shoot in Malibu
Julia Roberts looks radiant during a photo shoot on the beach!
The 50-year-old Wonder actress was spotted posing for some pics on Friday morning (July 20) in Malibu, Calif.
She was joined by her husband Daniel Moder, who helped keep her rainbow tulle skirt from getting too sandy.
Julia also wore a sleeveless black top, stud earrings, and a ring, carrying a bouquet of pink roses.
She was all smiles as she laughed and joked around with the crew.
Julia joined Instagram late last month. Check out a recent selfie she shared with her hairstylist Serge Normant below!