Top Stories
Colton Haynes &amp; Jeff Leatham Reunite Two Months After Filing for Divorce (Photos &amp; Details)

Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Reunite Two Months After Filing for Divorce (Photos & Details)

Director James Gunn Fired From 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' - Here's What Happened

Director James Gunn Fired From 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' - Here's What Happened

Christian Bale Shows Off Huge Weight Loss After Gaining Pounds to Play Dick Cheney

Christian Bale Shows Off Huge Weight Loss After Gaining Pounds to Play Dick Cheney

Find Out Who Wants to Be Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin's Wedding Singer!

Find Out Who Wants to Be Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Wedding Singer!

Fri, 20 July 2018 at 7:04 pm

Justin Bieber Flaunts His Arm Muscles During Solo Breakfast Run

Justin Bieber Flaunts His Arm Muscles During Solo Breakfast Run

Justin Bieber puts his tattooed arm muscles on display while grabbing breakfast!

The 24-year-old “Sorry” singer was spotted stepping out on Friday (July 20) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

He sported a white tank top, blue basketball shorts that said “VOUS Conf. 2018 So God Came to Us,” grey socks, brown Nike sneakers, and a Toronto Blue Jays baseball cap.

Justin and his fiancee Hailey Baldwin just got back from a weekend trip to Miami. See some hot pics from their trip here.

ICYMI, see how Shawn Mendes reacted to their engagement.
Just Jared on Facebook
justin bieber flaunts his arm muscles during solo breakfast run 01
justin bieber flaunts his arm muscles during solo breakfast run 02
justin bieber flaunts his arm muscles during solo breakfast run 03
justin bieber flaunts his arm muscles during solo breakfast run 04
justin bieber flaunts his arm muscles during solo breakfast run 05
justin bieber flaunts his arm muscles during solo breakfast run 06

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Justin Bieber

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Priscilla Presley carries dead dog at protest for dog meat trade - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson reveals why he decided to join X-Factor - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Beyonce pregnant? - TooFab
  • School of Rock on Broadway is coming to an end - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Batwoman series might be coming to TV! - Just Jared Jr