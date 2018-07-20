Justin Bieber Flaunts His Arm Muscles During Solo Breakfast Run

Justin Bieber puts his tattooed arm muscles on display while grabbing breakfast!

The 24-year-old “Sorry” singer was spotted stepping out on Friday (July 20) in Los Angeles.

He sported a white tank top, blue basketball shorts that said “VOUS Conf. 2018 So God Came to Us,” grey socks, brown Nike sneakers, and a Toronto Blue Jays baseball cap.

Justin and his fiancee Hailey Baldwin just got back from a weekend trip to Miami.

ICYMI, see how Shawn Mendes reacted to their engagement.