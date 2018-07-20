Kim Kardashian Returns to the 'DWTS' Studios!

Kim Kardashian returned to the Dancing with the Stars studios!

The 37-year-old reality star stopped by the studio on Thursday night (July 19) in Los Angeles. If you don’t know, Kim competed on season seven of the show back in 2008 and was paired with pro dancer Mark Ballas!

Kim was the third celebrity eliminated that season.

Kim took to her Instagram Story on Thursday (July 19) to show fans where she was. No word why Kim was visiting the studios at this time.

“Guess where I’m at guys…Mark Ballas, they tried to get me to dance and I said it would be like cheating on you. So, where you at Mark?” Kim said on her Instagram Story.