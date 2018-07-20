Top Stories
Colton Haynes &amp; Jeff Leatham Reunite Two Months After Filing for Divorce (Photos &amp; Details)

Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Reunite Two Months After Filing for Divorce (Photos & Details)

Younes Bendjima References His Past Shady Comment in a New Message on Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram

Younes Bendjima References His Past Shady Comment in a New Message on Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram

Jason Mraz Talks About His Sexuality &amp; Experiences with Men

Jason Mraz Talks About His Sexuality & Experiences with Men

Find Out Who Wants to Be Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin's Wedding Singer!

Find Out Who Wants to Be Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Wedding Singer!

Fri, 20 July 2018 at 10:43 am

Kim Kardashian Returns to the 'DWTS' Studios!

Kim Kardashian Returns to the 'DWTS' Studios!

Kim Kardashian returned to the Dancing with the Stars studios!

The 37-year-old reality star stopped by the studio on Thursday night (July 19) in Los Angeles. If you don’t know, Kim competed on season seven of the show back in 2008 and was paired with pro dancer Mark Ballas!

Kim was the third celebrity eliminated that season.

Kim took to her Instagram Story on Thursday (July 19) to show fans where she was. No word why Kim was visiting the studios at this time.

“Guess where I’m at guys…Mark Ballas, they tried to get me to dance and I said it would be like cheating on you. So, where you at Mark?” Kim said on her Instagram Story.
Just Jared on Facebook
kim kardashian dwts studios 01
kim kardashian dwts studios 02
kim kardashian dwts studios 03
kim kardashian dwts studios 04

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars, Kim Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Priscilla Presley carries dead dog at protest for dog meat trade - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson reveals why he decided to join X-Factor - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Beyonce pregnant? - TooFab
  • School of Rock on Broadway is coming to an end - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Batwoman series might be coming to TV! - Just Jared Jr