Liam Payne is All Smiles During Night Out With Friends in London
Liam Payne flashes a grin as he leaves Sexy Fish restaurant!
The 24-year-old “Familiar” singer was spotted getting in his car after dining on Thursday (July 19) in London, England.
He was joined by a group of three friends, who were all dressed in a combination of orange and white.
Liam showed off his tattooed arms in a short-sleeve black polo shirt, grey dress pants, black and blue sneakers, and a silver watch.
Earlier this month, Liam and Cheryl Cole announced their split. Read their statements here.
