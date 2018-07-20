Top Stories
Colton Haynes &amp; Jeff Leatham Reunite Two Months After Filing for Divorce (Photos &amp; Details)

Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Reunite Two Months After Filing for Divorce (Photos & Details)

Younes Bendjima References His Past Shady Comment in a New Message on Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram

Younes Bendjima References His Past Shady Comment in a New Message on Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram

Jason Mraz Talks About His Sexuality &amp; Experiences with Men

Jason Mraz Talks About His Sexuality & Experiences with Men

Find Out Who Wants to Be Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin's Wedding Singer!

Find Out Who Wants to Be Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Wedding Singer!

Fri, 20 July 2018 at 12:20 pm

Linkin Park Members Pay Tribute to Chester Bennington One Year After Death

Linkin Park Members Pay Tribute to Chester Bennington One Year After Death

Members of Linkin Park have paid tribute to the late Chester Bennington, one year after his tragic death.

“It has been a year since your passing—a surreal rotation of grief, heartbreak, refusal, and recognition. And yet it sill feels like you are close by, surrounding us with your memory and your light. Your one-of-a-kind spirit has authored an indelible imprint on our hearts—our jokes, our joy, and our tenderness,” the band wrote on Instagram. “Eternally grateful for the love, life, and creative passion you shared with us and the world. We miss you more than words can express.”

Chester passed away one year ago on July 20, 2017 from suicide. Our continued thoughts are with his loved ones during this time.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chester Bennington, Linkin Park

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Priscilla Presley carries dead dog at protest for dog meat trade - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson reveals why he decided to join X-Factor - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Beyonce pregnant? - TooFab
  • School of Rock on Broadway is coming to an end - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Batwoman series might be coming to TV! - Just Jared Jr