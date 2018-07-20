Linkin Park Members Pay Tribute to Chester Bennington One Year After Death

Members of Linkin Park have paid tribute to the late Chester Bennington, one year after his tragic death.

“It has been a year since your passing—a surreal rotation of grief, heartbreak, refusal, and recognition. And yet it sill feels like you are close by, surrounding us with your memory and your light. Your one-of-a-kind spirit has authored an indelible imprint on our hearts—our jokes, our joy, and our tenderness,” the band wrote on Instagram. “Eternally grateful for the love, life, and creative passion you shared with us and the world. We miss you more than words can express.”

Chester passed away one year ago on July 20, 2017 from suicide. Our continued thoughts are with his loved ones during this time.