M. Night Shyamalan Debuts First 'Glass' Trailer - Watch Now!

M. Night Shyamalan is back with his highly anticipated comic-book thriller Glass.

The upcoming flick brings together the narratives from 2000’s Unbreakable and 2016’s Split, featuring Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson and James McAvoy.

Anya Taylor-Joy will also return and Sarah Paulson will join the cast as a psychologist who studies people who believe they are superheroes.

“The three of you have convinced yourselves you have extraordinary gifts like something out of a comic book,” Sarah‘s character Dr. Staple says to her three subjects in the trailer.

Glass is set to hit theaters January 18th, 2019.

Check out the entire trailer below…

Also pictured inside: Samuel, Bruce, Sarah, Anya and M. Night during their panel at Comic-Con on Friday (July 20) in San Diego, Calif.