Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Reunite Two Months After Filing for Divorce (Photos & Details)

Director James Gunn Fired From 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' - Here's What Happened

Christian Bale Shows Off Huge Weight Loss After Gaining Pounds to Play Dick Cheney

Find Out Who Wants to Be Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Wedding Singer!

Fri, 20 July 2018 at 8:36 pm

M. Night Shyamalan Debuts First 'Glass' Trailer - Watch Now!

M. Night Shyamalan Debuts First 'Glass' Trailer - Watch Now!

M. Night Shyamalan is back with his highly anticipated comic-book thriller Glass.

The upcoming flick brings together the narratives from 2000’s Unbreakable and 2016’s Split, featuring Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson and James McAvoy.

Anya Taylor-Joy will also return and Sarah Paulson will join the cast as a psychologist who studies people who believe they are superheroes.

“The three of you have convinced yourselves you have extraordinary gifts like something out of a comic book,” Sarah‘s character Dr. Staple says to her three subjects in the trailer.

Glass is set to hit theaters January 18th, 2019.

Check out the entire trailer below…

Also pictured inside: Samuel, Bruce, Sarah, Anya and M. Night during their panel at Comic-Con on Friday (July 20) in San Diego, Calif.

