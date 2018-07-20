Marvel's 'Iron Fist' Cast Gathers at Comic-Con to Drop Season 2 Trailer - Watch Here!

Finn Jones and Alice Eve are all smiles as they hit the stage at their Marvel’s Iron Fist panel held during 2018 Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center on Thursday (July 19) in San Diego, Calif.

The 30-year-old actor and the 36-year-old actress were joined at the event by their co-stars Simone Missick, Jessica Henwick, as well as screenwriter Raven Metzner and producer Clayton Barber.

At the event, Finn and the cast announced that Iron Fist would return to Netflix for its second season on September 7th.

The news was accompanied by a short teaser showing Danny Rand (Finn) fighting on the streets of New York City – Watch below!



Marvel’s Iron Fist – Season 2 | Date Announcement [HD] | Netflix