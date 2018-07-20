Fri, 20 July 2018 at 12:10 am
Meghan Trainor Debuts 'Treat Myself' Song Stream, Lyrics, & Download!
Meghan Trainor has dropped a brand new song titled “Treat Myself” and you can listen to it here!
The 24-year-old singer will be releasing her upcoming third album Treat Myself on August 31 and this is the fifth song we’ve heard from it.
