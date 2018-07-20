Top Stories
Jason Mraz Talks About His Sexuality &amp; Experiences with Men

Chris Hemsworth &amp; Matt Damon Vacation with Their Families in Spain!

Liam Hemsworth Seemingly Responds to Miley Cyrus Breakup Rumors

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Fri, 20 July 2018

Meghan Trainor Debuts 'Treat Myself' Song Stream, Lyrics, & Download!

Meghan Trainor Debuts 'Treat Myself' Song Stream, Lyrics, & Download!

Meghan Trainor has dropped a brand new song titled “Treat Myself” and you can listen to it here!

The 24-year-old singer will be releasing her upcoming third album Treat Myself on August 31 and this is the fifth song we’ve heard from it.

Make sure to download the song on iTunes and stream it below via Spotify.

Watch Meghan as a judge on The Four every Thursday night on Fox.

Click inside to read the lyrics…

Read the lyrics below!
